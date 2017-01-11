Historian to give talk about 19th century Melton painter John Ferneley

Thrussington historian Derek Holloway will give a talk on “The Life and Times of John Ferneley” at the Hoby and District Local History Society meeting on Wednesday (January 18).

His talk will go into detail about the painter and also about 19th century Melton, a time when it was knows as “The Capital of Foxhunting.”

The event which is aimed at people of all ages is at Hoby Village Hall and starts from 7.30pm. The price for non-members is £2 on the door.

The society was founded in 2013 as part of a village First World War research project for which it received a National Lottery Grant.

For more information call Diane Horsfield on (01664) 434422 or email secretary@hobyanddistricthistory.co.uk