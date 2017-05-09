High quality paintings were on show at the 36th Kirby Bellars Group of Artists art exhibition

There was a bigger than expected turnout to the 36th Kirby Bellars Group of Artists art exhibition.

The May bank holiday weekend event was opened on the Friday evening by local artist Alan Oliver. He, with Tony Slater, past chairman of the group, presented an award to Carol Williams for her watercolour painting “White Anemones.” They also presented the President’s Cup to Tim Hughes for his oil painting “Reflections of Venice.”

Full details of money raised from the event aren’t yet known, but the group was pleased to sell 18 paintings in the main village hall exhibition, and several more pictures from those on show in St Peter’s Church.

Judy Buerling said: “Kirby Bellars Group of Artists were very pleased with comments made by visitors, many of which spoke highly of the quality of the paintings, and the effort that had gone into making the show.

“Members of the group who worked particularly hard were Mike Weston, who designed the exhibition layout, Ann Head, who produced some lovely flower arrangements, and Elaine Bedford and Maggie Pope, who did a good deal of the work on the organisation of the show.”