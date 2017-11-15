Festive ornaments collected from around the globe will help Martin’s “tree of the world” stand tall at Melton Christmas Tree Festival

A member of the Melton Christmas Tree Festival organising committee has successfully collected over 120 ornaments from around the world to display at the event.

In April, Martin Copson, who lives in Heather Crescent, asked Melton residents who went on holiday to another country or who have relatives living abroad to help him achieve his aim of gathering Christmas decorations, to show off on a “tree of the world” at the festival, on Friday, December 1.

The community has answered Mr Copson’s plea and now he “can’t wait” to assemble his six foot tree.

Martin said: “I’ve been collating baubles, bands, angels and other decorations for the best part of a year. I’ve had items sent to me from China, Ecuador, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

“Others include a condor from Peru, eight dolls from Holland, a small prayer wheel from Tebet and a turtle keyring from the Galápagos Islands.

“About 25 per cent of the world’s countries have been ticked off. Asia, Africa and South America have all been covered.

“I’d like to thank the many people living overseas who’ve contributed. Not only have they had to buy these decorations but they’ve posted them to me, the cost must be enormous.”

Next to Martin’s “tree of the world” will be a standing globe to show people where the ornaments have come from. It’ll be an educational display.

Martin was the person who thought of the Aleppo tree at last year’s Christmas Tree Festival, which proved a bit of a talking point. It had no lights just a star on the top and the theme was: “The people of Aleppo... all they have is hope!”

He added: “In this day and age the world isn’t a nice place, particularly at the present time, and this year’s tree should bring it home that there are nice people out there who’ve made an effort. There are nice countries which want to contribute something.”

Melton’s Christmas Tree Festival will take place in St Mary’s Church from December 1-5. It will be the first event in the building following a major year-long renovation project.