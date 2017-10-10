Don’t miss the 35th Upper Broughton Art Show

The 35th Upper Broughton Art Show returns in earnest this weekend to the village hall.

The free exhibition attracts a wide range of artists from the Midlands and beyond, and is the major fundraiser for keeping the facility in good condition.

Art lovers will be able to check out sculptors, woodcarvings and other media.

The preview evening this year is sponsored by Tina Combellack, Rushcliffe Borough councillor and takes place at 7.30pm on Friday. Tickets are £5.

The main show is on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4.30pm. Delicious homemade soups, breads and cakes along with freshly made coffee/tea will be available throughout each day.