Community unites to help deliver first class Christmas food parcels to Melton’s senior citizens

Festive cheer was spread to senior citizens in the Melton area thanks to this year’s annual Christmas parcels scheme.

Donated groceries were collected at the town’s Tesco and Sainssbury’s stores by members of Melton Lions Club, the Rotary Clubs of Melton Mowbray and Melton Mowbray Belvoir, supported by the WC Barnes Trust.

The team of volunteers made up 400 separate parcels ensuring that each one featured festive treats including Christmas puddings, mince pies and tinned ham and salmon.

Organisers paid tribute to Melton people for their generosity and thanked Tesco and Sainsbury’s for their support making this another successful Christmas appeal.