Brooskby Melton College hosts special day for budding dancers

Budding young dancers from Melton and Rutland are invited to attend a special day-long programme of workshops designed to help them hone their skills.

Brooksby Melton College is hosting the ‘Day of Dance’ at it’s town campus on Asfordby Road on February 12.

The event is for dancers aged 11 and over and will give them the opportunity to learn from top professionals, as well as the chance to take part in a competitive choreography showcase at the end of the day in the 340-seat theatre.

Winners of the competition will be crowned ‘Day of Dance Champions 2017’.

They will also receive prizes and be invited to the 2018 competition as guest performers.

Masterclasses will be given by three of the UK’s top professional dancers, choreographers and teachers.

Special guests are also set to drop in on the day to give dance performances.

Attendees pay £5 each to take part in the day.

Dance lecturer Laura Gilchrist, who is organising the event, said: “The Day of Dance is a great opportunity for young dancers from Melton and the surrounding areas to work with professional dancers and choreographers who are currently working in the industry, allowing them to gain valuable industry-specific knowledge and experience.”

As part of the recent £27.7 million investment in the college, dance and performing arts facilities at the Melton campus now include brand new rehearsal and performance studios, industry-standard film and television studios, and one of the largest infinity green screens outside of London.

Go online to www.brooksbymelton.ac.uk/dayofdance to register.