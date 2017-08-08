Asfordby showcases art talents at exhibition

Twelve gifted local artists contributed to another successful art exhibition held inside Asfordby All Saints Church on Friday and Saturday.

The eclectic palette of work on display helped raised around £303 for the church.

Organiser Gill Stubbs takes Sandie Williamson for a tour of the exhibition PHOTO: Tim Williams

Over 110 paintings were for sale for discerning art lovers and about 15 were bought by visitors.

The annual event was organised by artists Gill Stubbs and Ann Head, with help of members from the church.

Both organisers said: “It was a really good exhibition and very busy on the Saturday.

“In total overall £605 was raised from the sale of paintings, raffle and refreshments.”

Visitors were able to vote for their favourite exhibit with the winning piece of art chosen called ‘Babbling Brook’ by Ann Head.

There was also a colourful display of butterfly and dragonfly paintings by some children that artists knew, and there was a prize draw for one lucky person - Sue Dawson - who voted for the winning entry which got the most votes.

The Asfordby All Saints Church art exhibition began nine years ago. The first painting ever sold was within 20 minutes of opening and was of a Mark Rothko look alike picture which happened to coincide with the first London exhibition of Rothko’s work at that time.