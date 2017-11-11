Art exhibition at Eastwell to raise cash for Macmillan

Have your say

A fascinating watercolour and pastel display by local artist Elsie Woolston is to be showcased in Eastwell’s St Michaels and All Angels Church next weekend.

The event, on Saturday and Sunday, will include tea, coffee and cake.

The two-day exhibition, featuring at least 60 pieces, will open from 11am to 4pm.

There is no charge but any donations will be welcomed for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Elsie was taught to paint by Lyn Armitage, a teacher at Sage Cross Methodist Church in Melton. Her favourite scenes to do are of landscapes, seascapes and flowers.