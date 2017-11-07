Archaeologist to give talk on “Medieval Manor houses in Leicestershire” at Hoby

An archaeologist is set to give an illustrated talk on “Medieval Manor houses in Leicestershire” to the Hoby and District Society on Wednesday (November 15).

Peter Liddle, will talk about medieval houses of Leicestershire and Rutland. Some are renowned and open to the public, others are private houses and less well known, whilst others have disappeared and have been revealed by excavation.

Peter has worked in Leicestershire Archaeology for over 40 years as an excavator, survey officer, museum curator, community archaeologist and head of the county’s archaeological team. He was awarded an MBE for services to community archaeology and is an honorary visiting fellow at the School of Archaeology and Ancient History, University of Leicester.

The evening, at 7.30pm, at Hoby Village Hall, is £2 for non members (pay on the door). For more details visit www.hobyanddistricthistory.co.uk