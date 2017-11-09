Antiques expert Marc Allum visiting Melton

Have your say

BBC Antiques Roadshow expert Marc Allum will be visiting Melton Carnegie Museum later this month for two special events.

On Monday, November 20, Marc will be giving an evening talk on 40 years of the Antiques Roadshow, remembering the astonishing finds and memorable moments from the beloved TV series.

The talk will begin at 7pm. Pre-booking is essential as places are limited. Tickets are £10 per person to include drinks and canapes.

Mr Allum will also be at the museum on November 21, from 10am to 4pm, giving free valuations.

Bring your antiques, jewellery, gold, silver, ceramics, pictures, books and collectables for him to cast his expert eye over.

To reserve your places or for further information call in to the museum, or phone 0116 3053860.