All the fun of the fair at Melton Show and Festival

Exhilarating free family entertainment has been planned for Melton Show and Festival next weekend (bank holiday).

On Sunday and Monday (May 28 and 29), in Melton’s Play Close, families can enjoy mask wrestling, a new funhouse, the Nuneaton Dog Training Club, wild west re-enactments, craft marquees, fun fair rides, demonstrations from Melton Fire Service, stalls, dodgems, hook-a-duck, food and refreshment stands and back by popular demand, Moto Stunts International.

People have fun on the dodgems PHOTO: Tim Williams

Organiser Ashley Wood said: “This year we’re expecting our biggest and best Melton Show and Festival ever! Families can enjoy great acts including Stallions of Substance, fire stuntman Joseph Peace, Van Burren - one of the UK’s top illusionists, Melton Mowbray Toy Soliders Band and more to be confirmed.”

The event runs from 10am until 5pm both days.

For more information visit http://www.meltonshowandfestival.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/MeltonShowAndFestival2014