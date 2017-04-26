Add pedal power to annual Melton charity bike ride

Cyclists are being called on to saddle up for a charity bike ride which starts and finishes in Melton.

The Pork Pie Pedal, a 50, 60 or 70 mile cycle, through quiet countryside and around Rutland Water, takes place on Saturday, July 1.

Organiser Justin Morgan said: “The event is organised voluntarily by two Melton couples who provide all the administration and basic support at their own cost, meaning all funds raised are passed on to our chosen charities.

“The generosity of local businesses allows us to provide a veritable feast for our cyclists, in what is very much a pedal not a race!

“This year we have selected the theme of ‘against human trafficking and modern day slavery,’ a very real issue within the whole of the East Midlands and indeed our local community. This means that the two specific charities we will be giving 100 per cent of all monies raised to are The Medaille Trust and Hope for Justice.”

In 2016 the event raised over £10,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Target Ovarian Cancer. Cyclists are asked to commit to a minimum donation or sponsorship of £30 in recognition of the work involved in organising the event. To register visit www.porkpiepedal.co.uk