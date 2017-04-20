A slice of Italy is coming to Melton on Sunday courtesy of Italia in Piazza.

There will be 16 stalls in Melton town centre selling all types of fresh Italian food both sweet and savoury.

Simon Faro, founder of Italia in Piazza, said: “We travel round England every weekend, selling real, authentic food from Italy which is sold by Italian-born stall holders.

“There will be cheeses, salami, parma ham, olives, garlic, chillies, bread, biscuits, olive oils, herbs and spices and soft nougat. We even have top quality ladies handbags from Tuscani for sale.”

The market will operate from 10am to 4pm and is in conjunction with the CiCLE Classic.