A grand celebration of pies to be expected at Melton PieFest

At this year’s Melton PieFest event, visitors will enjoy all things pie-related including sampling, buying, eating and even learning how to make their own pies.

A number of the UK’s awarding-winning pie makers will be at the event selling their pies including past Supreme Champions of the British Pie Awards.

PieFest will also include talks, tastings, demonstrations and workshops on how to make the perfect pie. There will also be a Pie Kitchen where visitors can eat hot pies - baked to perfection with mash, vegetables and a variety of accompaniments.

The Pie Theatre programme includes talks on A History of Pies, How to Rate a Pie, Raising a Melton Mowbray Pork Pie and a ‘Pie Panel’ where visitors can put their pie and pastry queries to an expert panel of cooks and pie makers. There will also be cheese, beer, cakes, wine, chutneys, cider and more, plus entertainment.

PieFest organiser Dr Matthew O’Callaghan OBE, who is also chairman of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership and Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, said: “Last year’s inaugural PieFest event was a tremendous success in its first year and was enjoyed by visitors and exhibitors alike. We’re confident of building on that success and hope to show people the great range, quality and versatility of the fantastic British pie, sweet and savoury, hot and cold!”

PieFest will run from 10am to 4pm, July 29 and 30, at Melton Cattle Market. The event is sponsored by Dickinson and Morris. Admission is £4 for children with children under 16 free. Visit www.ukpiefest.co.uk