Under 13s win battle of north versus south champions

Having won the South Division undefeated, Belvoir Cricket Club under 13s faced the North Division winners Coddington & Winthorpe at Belvoir Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Belvoir batted first, with Alex McNulty (11 runs) getting the innings off to a good start before being caught in the deep.

Liam Tew (32) and Tommy Bealby (32) then set about accumulating a total to defend.

A quick flurry of wickets in the last three overs left Belvoir on 103 for 5 from their 18 overs.

Belvoir soon had Coddington & Winthorpe under pressure, with Olivia Gilbertson taking the first wicket with the fourth ball - a great catch by Harry Martin.

Jonathan Hedley came into the attack, taking 3 for 11 off his three overs.

lex McNulty returned figures of 2 for 9 as Coddington & Winthorpe were bowled out short of the target to clinch another good win and the trophy for Belvoir.