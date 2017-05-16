Thorpe Arnold hit back against high-flying Broomleys

Thorpe Arnold kick-started their County League season with a convincing seven-wicket win at unbeaten Broomleys on Saturday.

Winning the toss, captain Rich Randall had no hesitation in putting the hosts into bat and was rewarded quickly when the opener was caught at short cover by Kingsley Miller who took a fine catch.

Young bowler Gallagher Plowman produced another excellent opening spell as he and Chris Waldron gave nothing away.

Miller replaced Plowman and in his first over Broomleys’ overseas signing went on the attack and hit two sixes. But Miller sent a quicker ball down next ball and hit him bang in front of the stumps.

Tim Hirst continued the good start by using all of his experience to keep up the pressure as the batsmen struggled to score at more than three an over.

With Broomleys forced into taking risks to up the run rate, the wickets started to fall, and they were all out for 176 in the last over, with Hirst the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 48.

Having let winning positions slip in previous games this season, Thorpe went out with a different attitude.

Waldron and the returning Myles Hickman opened and put on 40 in 10 overs until Hickman was out for 25.

Lewis Perry joined Waldron and they batted sensibly until both lost their wickets to leave Thorpe on 76-3 off 20 overs.

Randall promoted himself up the order to lead from the front, and he and Dom Exton defended the good ball, while punishing anything loose, adding 103 runs in 20 overs as Thorpe cruised home in the 40th over.

Randall finished on 45 not out and Exton was unbeaten on 48 to cap an excellent win against a decent opponents who will be near the top of the table at the end of season.

Thorpe host Billesdon on Saturday and with player availability improving, they will be looking to maintain their good form.