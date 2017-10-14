Thorpe Arnold CC: Awards hat-trick for Garner

Top performers with bat and ball were rewarded as Thorpe Arnold Cricket Club held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Melton Golf Club.

Richard Garner had a successful season, picking up trophies for most runs scored, First XI players’ player of the year and Burrough League player of the year.

Sam Pollard took home the trophy for best batting average, while Kingsley Miller won the best bowling average award.

George Exton was presented with the trophy for most wickets, and the Second XI players’ player of the year was Kane Williams.

The Duck Trophy went to Charlie Read and catching award went to Mark Carnell.

Among the junior ranks, Keinan Thompson picked up the Young Player of the Year trophy along with the Sunday XI Player award and the most improved Under 17s Shield.

Other U17 awards went to Gallagher Plowman (Player of the Year), Scott Cragg (best batsman) and Charlie Hirst (best bowler).

Sue Exton received the Chairman’s Award for her excellent teas over the season, and both she and Lynn Perry were presented with flowers as an appreciation of the time and effort they put in.

Thorpe Arnold CC will be holding their annual meeting on Friday, October 20 (7pm start), and are busy with preparations for their annual Bonfire Night which this year will break with tradition and be held on Saturday, November 4.