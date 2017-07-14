Thorpe Arnold and Hickling CC set for Frank Woodhead Cup final clash

Thorpe Arnold made it through to the Frank Woodhead Cup final as they inflicted a first defeat on Belvoir League rivals Wymeswold in their semi-final. They will meet Hickling who beat Upper Broughton in a high-scoring tie last Thursday.

Hickling posted 152-6, thanks mainly to Matt Wynn who passed 50 before he was brilliantly caught by Matt Gillan on the boundary. Harvey Fenwick’s excellent late hitting then pushed the score on.

Broughton’s reply started well and they were ahead of the scoring rate until Robinson ran out opener Randall with a direct hit from the boundary.

The same player then caught the dangerous Stephenson before Fenwick’s tight spell put the brakes on, picking up 7 for 30, and despite late hitting from Craig Shelton, Broughton closed on 132-9.

The final is on Monday from 6.30pm at Melton’s All England Ground.