Teece and Glover head Stilton Striders at Gaddesby 7

A large group of Stilton Striders had a short journey to make for the second race of the Leicestershire Road Running League Summer Series, the Gaddesby 7.

Among a field of almost 500 runners, Darren Glover was first back for the Melton club in 57th place after clocking 45min 35secs.

Clubmate Natalie Teece was just five places back in 46.11, to finish second lady, and Alan Thompson soon followed in 46.46.

Other times: Tam Nicol 51.28, Julie Bass 53.16, Michelle Farlow 53.27, Vicki Lowe 54.28, Michael Cooke 54.33, Dan Howley 54.46, Liz Goodbourn 55.15, Kirsty Black 56.01, Sharon Eshelby 56.26, John Houghton 56.25, Louise Houghton 58.32, David Hall 59.48, Nick Pryke 63.45, Celia Brown 64.32, Vanessa Walker 65.31, Ray Walker 76.10.

* Nick Brown took part in the Chester Half-Marathon and from a field of more than 4,700, Nick finished in an excellent 80th place in 1hr 25min and was second Vet 50.

* A Stilton Striders quartet travelled to Leicester last Thursday for the first in the four-race Leicester 5k Summer Series in Victoria Park.

A small field gathered in the rain to tackle a fast two-lap course with former British junior triathlon champion James Teagle winning in a quick 15min 44secs.

Luke Eggleston was first back for the Striders, finishing fifth in 18.43, in his first race after a knee injury.

He was followed in 11th by Darren Glover (19.21) who was first vet 45, before Natalie Teece crossed the line as first lady, and 15th overall, in a time of 20.11.

Liz Goodbourn was first vet 50, and 31st overall, in 23.56, with all category winners awarded a bottle of wine.