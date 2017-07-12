Sunday League cricket: Ashby Carington climb after narrow Barkby win

Ashby Carington Second XI kept pace with the Division One pacesetters with a narrow win over Barkby United on Sunday.

A knock of 46 from opener Martin Troop, and middle order runs from Adam Buckby (42) and Dan Christmas (28) helped the home side chase down their target with two wickets and four overs in hand.

Ryan Waplington batting for Barkby EMN-171207-091403002

Earlier Barkby had been indebted to opener John Pook who held the innings together with 75 as the visitors were bowled out for 191, a competitive total boosted by a half-century of extras.

The win kept Ashby in fourth, but within 20 points of second spot, while Barkby remained eighth.

Elsewhere, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby dropped back into the bottom two after they were bundled out for 90 at Thorpe Arnold.

Opener Chris Holland (43) made almost half of that total, but six batsmen failed to score as Dom Exton (4 for 10) put the skids under the Frisby reply.

Earlier, Thorpe had set Frisby an imposing target as they chalked up 257-7 from their 40 overs.

Openers Lewis Perry (46) and Charlie Read (50) had laid the foundations fora big score before skipper Ian Perry and Exton (25 not out) piled on the runs late on.

The 167-run victory lifted Thorpe up a place into sixth, while Frisby dropped to second-bottom.

They were leapfrogged by Syston Town who secured their fourth win of the season against Rothley Park.

A big third-wicket partnership between Kishan Dattani (53) and Perry Hill (74) helped the home side to a total of 213-9.

Rothley chipped away at the target, but fell behind the run rate and could not recover.

Ayaan Pathan (3 for 24) and Ben Tebbutt (3 for 38) starred with the ball as the visitors fell 31 runs short at 182-8.

* In Division Two, Bottesford dropped out of the top two after they were well beaten at Belvoir.

Belvoir skipper Fraser Fentem (54), Aled King (49) and Daniel Pinfold (48) laid the foundations for a good score as the home side posted a challenging 251-7 from their 40 overs.

The Bottesford wicket-takers were dominated by the Charlesworth family. Ryan led the way with (4 for 48) backed up by Dave (1 for 43) and strike bowler Aaron (1 for 29).

Skipper Daniel Barratt hit 78 in reply, while Dave Charlesworth retired on 26 and Ben Gregory added 27 lower order runs, but Bottesford were finally bowled out for 180.

Jamie Flear (3 for 35) and Cameron Leavey (2 for 28) did the bulk of the damage as Bottesford slipped to third, while fourth-placed Belvoir closed the gap on them to eight points.

Danny Aylin hit 58 and skipper Nigel Howiitt made 32 as Croxton Kerrial easily chased down Welby’s total of 153-7 with six wickets and almost 12 overs in hand.