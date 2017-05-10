Striders strike silver

Braunstone Park was the location for the Livingston Relays, a well-established race in the Leicestershire Running Calendar.

Stilton Striders fielded 10 teams in this high-quality race, as 20 Leicestershire running clubs formed an amazing 156 teams of open men, open women, men and ladies vets and under 15s.

The race was ran in three-mile legs. The ladies vets -Vicki Lowe (21.16), Julie Bass (21.03) , Liz Goodborne (21.58) - performed brilliantly to finish second in in the vet ladies category.

Other results: Stilton Striders A vet men – finished cat 5th – David Hamdorff (17.55), Darren Glover (18.05), Stuart Shaw (18.10), Mark Stoneley (18.16); Stilton Striders A open women – finished cat 7th - Michelle Farlow (21.22), Kirsty Black (21.58), Abigail Arnott (22.00); Stilton Striders A men – finished cat 11th – Jason Barton (16.55), Steven Compton (17.18), Sean Elkington (18.02), Matt Gayton (18.40); Stilton Striders B vet women – finished cat 12th – Greeba Heard (23.33), Kathy Walsh (25.03), Vanessa Walker (26.14); Stilton Strider B vet male – finished cat 13th – Matt Taylor (19.12), Andy Nicholls (19.38), Michael Cooke (20.35), Tam Nichol (21.01); Stilton Striders B open women finished cat 20th – Helen Langland (21.31), Sharon Eshelby (22.43), Steph Barlow (27.37); Stilton Striders C open women finished cat 23rd – Charlotte Allen (23.23), Emma Hope (24.46), Celia Bown (25.23); Stilton Striders D open women finished cat 32nd – Sarah Foode (24.25), Emma Claire (26.47), Kaye Meade (25.08); Stilton Striders B open men – finished cat 35 – Christie Jones (20.51), Chris Foode (22.35), Phil Worth (22.35), Matthew Daniel (22.35).

A few Stilton Striders competed in the Sleaford Half Marathon.

First strider back, showing he’s well recovered from the London Marathon, was Stuart Shaw, smashing his personal best by around four minutes stopping the clock in 1 hr 24 mins 28 secs for eighth overall and second vet.

Next was Christie Jones also, running a PB in 1:40.34, then Greeba Heard in 1:50.42.

Chris Southam came away with the win in his local race, the Clawson 10k trail race, finishing in an excellent 40.17.

Not far behind in second was Jason Barton in 40.53.

In 11th was Alan Thompson 45.30, ahead of Michael Atton 46.38, Simon Bottrill 50.40, Daniel Howley 56.31, Deb Wilson 71.21, John Wilson 71.22, Richard Gray, who ran with son Conrad, to both record 76 mins and Marie Gray 80.54.

John and Louise Houghton took part in the Geneva Marathon.

John finished in 3 hrs 50 mins and Louise was going well until around the 20-mile point when she pulled a calf muscle, but still managed to finish in 4 hrs 30 mins.