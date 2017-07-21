Striders scale Scafell on high trail run

Members of Stilton Striders Running Club completed England’s highest trail Marathon on Sunday, July 9.

They took on the challenge of the High Terrain Scafell Pike Trail Marthon, 27 brutal miles starting and finishing in Keswick.

The demanding course included 4500ft of climbing up on to the moonscape of the Scafell summit via the corridor route.

On the descent the runners had to contend with the uneven and boulder like path from Scafell Pike before calling on their reserves of energy to tackle a further ascent up Watendlath Back, which was only a few miles from the finish.

Finishing times were: Katie Hateley 6:01:25, Michael Atton 6:14:48, Paul Geeson 6:15:12, Simon Bottrill and John Houghton 6:53:17 min, and Dan Valencia 7:59:33.

Friend of the Stilton Striders, Paul Desborough, also took part and completed the trail marathon in a time of 8:34:22.