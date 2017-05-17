Stoneley leads home Stilton Striders at West End 8

A good group of Stilton Striders made the short trip to Queniborough for the first round of the Leicester Road Running League summer series, the West End 8.

It is a popular race, the only one in Leicestershire run over this unusual distance, staged on a relatively flat course, but with a tough climb through South Croxton at around halfway.

Summer League races are also open to non-club runners and nearly 550 started on a bright, mild morning,

First back for Stilton was Mark Stoneley who had having an excellent race to finish in 55th in 51min 04secs, followed five places back by Darren Glover in 51.08.

Natalie Teece was third lady home in 72nd overall with a time of 52.22, finishing ahead of clubmates Matt Gayton (53.34), Harris Millar (54.24), Andy Nicholls (55.21), and Ian Howe (57.34).

Julie Bass and Michelle Farlow had another close race, both recording 59.14, ahead of Vicki Lowe 1hr 01min 41secs, Tam Nicol (1.02.56), Sharon Eshelby (1.04.03), Mike Brighty (1.06.28), Emma Hope (1.14.07), and Kaye Mead (1.19.42).

During the presentations, overall prizes for the four-race Winter League were also handed out.

Natalie Teece received an award for third senior lady overall, her second trophy of the day, while Nick Brown was awarded second vet 50, and Julie Bass was awarded second vet 55.