Stilton Striders tackle Midlands Cross Country Championships

On Saturday, two Stilton Striders travelled up the road to Prestwold Hall to compete in the Midlands Cross Country Championships.

The men’s race was the last race of the day to be staged and was held on a testing cross country course with a fair share of mud and hills thrown in.

In a high quality race, first back for the Striders was Darren Glover in 177th position in a time of 1hr 04min 14secs.

He was followed by Nick Brown who crossed the line 196th in 1hr 05min 06secs.

Darren said: “There was a bit of confusion as the one small lap and three large laps race was advertised as 12 kilometres, but ended up being 15 kilometres (9.3 miles).

“But it was a good event all the same.”