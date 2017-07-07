Stilton Striders perform at county’s ‘toughest race’

A large group of Stilton Striders made the trip for the latest round of the Leicester Road Running League summer series; the Hungarton 7.

The popular race is widely regarded as one of the toughest road races in Leicestershire, made more difficult by the warm, muggy conditions.

First back for the Melton club among a field of more than 570 was Luke Eggleston in an excellent 47th place in 44min 50secs.

Darren Glover (47.14) was next back in 79th, just two places and three seconds ahead of Alan Thompson.

Natalie Teece was 84th and seventh in a high quality women’s field in 47.27.

Other Striders times: Ian Drage 47.26, Clive Kent 50.18, Ian Howe 53.29, Julie Bass 53.47, Michelle Farlow 55.06, Vicki Lowe 55.27, John Houghton 55.30, Daniel Howley 56.27, Abi Arnott 58.26, Louise Houghton 58.27, Mike Brighty 59.29, Sharon Eshelby 59.35, Helen Plant 1hr 01min 37secs, Kirsty Black 1.02.15, Ray Walker 1.06.03, Helen Metcalfe 1.06.05, Vanessa Walker 1.06.39, Jenny Kent 1.16.23.