Stilton Striders out en masse at Belvoir Half

There was another good turnout of Stilton Striders who made the short hop up the road to race the Belvoir Half-Marathon on Sunday.

For those running the London Marathon, the popular race is seen as an ideal warm-up.

As well as the very warm conditions, they faced a breezy cross-headwind for the second half of the race.

Darren Glover headed the Melton club’s times in 1hr 26min 36secs for 28th, followed by Mark Stoneley, 55th in 1.31.29, and Paul Geeson, 64th in 1.32.52.

Alan Thompson also comfortably broke the 1hr 40min barrier with 1.34.17 ahead of clubmates Andy Nicholls (1.41.27) and Rob Beers (1.43.05).

First lady back for the Striders was Helen Widdowson in 1.43.31, just ahead of Vicki Lowe 1.46.29 and Ian Howe 1.47.21.

Other Striders times: Louise Houghton 1.51.30, Jon Wilson 1.52.24, Kirsty Black 1.53.19, David Hall 1.55.02, Sharon Eshelby 1.58.46, Nigel Willat 1.58.37, Nick Pryke 2.01.39, Melanie Willat 2.06.38, Celia Brown 2.18.12, Deborah Wilson 2.26.30, Kaye Mead 2.26.30.

* On Saturday, lone Stilton Strider Richard Gray travelled to the south coast to run the South Downs Way 50, a 50-mile trail race starting in Worthing and finishing at Eastbourne.

The route covered about 6,000ft of ascent with 85 per cent of it off road, but with some impressive pacing, Richard finished in a fantastic 9hr 39mins.