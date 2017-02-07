Stilton Striders in top form in Leicester 5k series

Melton runner Vicki Lowe cemented the women’s title at the Leicester 5k Winter Series with victory in the final round last week.

She was part of a group of Stilton Striders who travelled to Victoria Park for the fourth and final round of the series.

Vicki finished first in her age category on the night, which won her a bottle of wine, and also secured the overall women’s title based on points scored from each runner’s best three results.

First back for the Striders on the night was Darren Glover who clocked 19min 50secs for first vet 45 and overall 13th, followed by Sean Elkington who was just seven seconds back in 14th, and Luke Eggleston who was 15th in 20.04.

Darren, Sean and Luke had to work their way through the field after mis-timing their warm-up and missing the start by around half-a-minute.

The next Strider back was Wayne Hackett in 22nd (22.04) followed by Michelle Farlow who was third lady and 27th overall in 22.14.

Michael Cooke was 34th in 23.22, Vicki Lowe finished 35th in 23.30, and Liz Goodbourn won the vet 50 prize, coming home 37th overall in 24.22.

The Stilton ladies also won the team prize on an eventful night and all received a bottle of wine.