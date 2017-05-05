Stilton Striders duo conquer Yorkshire Dales in 60-mile fell race

Stilton Striders pair Clive Kent and Katie Hateley took on a gruelling fell race challenge, covering more than 60 miles and 11,000 feet of ascent.

The Fellsman runners had to tackle 11,000ft of the Yorkshire Dales, from Ingleton to Threshfield via Ingleborough, Whernside, Dodd Fell and Great Whernside, to name but a few.

Katie and Clive joined iother runners in staying overnight at Threshfield School Hall before breakfast at 5.30am and bus to the 8.30am start in Ingleton.

The field of about 400 runners headed up the high street and onto the bridleway towards Ingleborough, a warm-up for the challenge to come.

While it had been relatively dry, there were still boggy conditions to negotiate, but they covered the first half of the course in good form and reached checkpoint 12 (34 miles) at Redshaw at about 6pm.

From this point, it was a battle to stay positive, but both knew as long as they kept moving the end would get nearer.

For safety reasons, before night fell they were grouped with two Liverpool runners for the 20 miles from Fleet Moss to the finish.

Overnight, the temperature dropped significantly, but it stayed dry and the sun rose just after they passed the penultimate summit of Great Whernside.

A relentless run followed along the road back into Threshfield and to the finish at about 5.30am.