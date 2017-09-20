Stilton Strider Natalie tops ladies’ field at Rutland Half-Marathon

A group of Stilton Striders travelled to Rutland for the Rutland Half and full marathon last weekend.

Natalie Teece produced another fine run to win the ladies’ race as the Strider finished in a brilliant 11th place overall in a field of 550 runners, with a time of 1hr 29mins.

Next back for the Melton club in 24th place was Stuart Shaw in 1hr 36min 14secs, while Lynda Harris clocked 2hr 09mins.

Two striders took on the full marathon with Helen Metcalfe and Celia Brown completing the 26.2-mile distance in 5hr 44mins.

A quartet of Striders also competed in the Calke Abbey 10k in Derbyshire.

Deb Wilson was first back in 56min 50secs ahead of Kaye Mead in 1hr 02min 29secs, with Rachel Holland and Jon Wilson both back in 1hr 02min 52secs.

Dan Valencia ran the Worcester Half-Marathon, finishing in 1.42.58.