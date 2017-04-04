Stilton Strider makes top 130 in 4,500-strong Lincoln 10k field

Stilton Striders were out and about competing over a variety of distances on Sunday.

Natalie Teece and Matt Gayton travelled to Lincoln for the Jane Tomlinson Lincoln 10k, in a large, high-quality race with more than 4,500 finishers.

Melton runner Natalie finished in an excellent 39min 01secs to finish sixth lady and a superb 124th overall in a good sharpener for London, while Matt was pleased with his time of 39.40 as he continues his comeback to form.

A few striders went up the road to race the Loughborough Half-marathon, and first back for the club in a strong 24th place was Stuart Shaw in 1hr 28min 47secs.

He was followed by Lynda Harris in 2.01.59, David Hall (2.06.08) and another new Strider, Georgina Newcombe in 2.20.29.

* Wayne Hackett hit the north for the Greater Manchester Marathon.

Despite suffering illness problems after just four miles, Wayne showed brilliant mental strength and determination to finish in 4hr 15min 55secs.