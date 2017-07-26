Sprint queen Sophie Hahn scorches to third world title

Sprinting star Sophie Hahn wrapped her most successful international games with 100m gold at the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday evening.

Hahn scorched to a T38 sprint double at the London Stadium with her second world record in seven days as she took another off her own mark, set at Loughborough in May.

Having won her first international 200m title exactly a week earlier in a new world record of 26.11secs, Hahn beat GB team-mate Kadeena Cox to gold over the shorter distance, clocking 12.44 seconds to eclipse her own mark of 12.49.

She has lowered the world record several times since taking it back from Margarita Goncharova back in 2014, just 24 hours after the Russian had set the mark.

Her blistering time came in spite of unhelpful wet conditions and continued her love affair with the quick London track.

“When I crossed the line I glanced across at the clock and when I saw 12.4 I thought it was pretty amazing,” she said.

“It’s incredible here; it’s a great stadium and a fast track and it really helps you.”

The former Brooksby Melton College student was out of the blocks quickest with a near-perfect start which gave her the early advantage on the field.

With her strongest part of the race still to come, Hahn roared away to finish more than six-tenths of a second quickest than silver medalist Cox.

And worryingly for her rivals, Hahn, coached at Loughborough by Joe McDonnell, believes there is more to come.

“I knew I was going well in training so I just thought I’d got to win the gold to do a repeat of last Saturday,” she added.

“I was feeling really good this week and to get a double world record is phenomenal.

“I’d like to go maybe 12.3 or 12.2 seconds. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself but we’ll see what happens next year.

“I’ve trained really hard this year. It’s what I’ve been working for.”

The 20-year-old has dominated the T38 100m since burstign onto the scene with gold at the 2013 world championships, and has now defended her title twice.

She is also the reigning European and Paralympic champion at the distance after easing to gold in Rio last year.