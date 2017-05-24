South Notts League: Old Dalby CC go clear with Thrumpton win

Old Dalby went 13 points clear at the top of South Notts League Division L after winning their top-of-the-table clash.

Hosting Thrumpton on a rain-affected day, the match was reduced to 30 overs per side with Dalby putting the visitors into bat.

It looked a bad decision when Thrumpton raced to 110-1 in 16 overs, with Alfie Greaves taking the first wicket.

But Old Dalby hit back with Gent bowling eight excellent overs, Gant taking 3 for 7 from four overs, Conway 2 for 31, and Derosa 3 for 11.

There were also some brilliant catches, two from Alfie Greaves, and an athletic left-handed take by Joe Gant before Alfie Greaves ended the Thrumpton innings, all out for 146.

Dalby’s reply began steadily through Wilf and Russell (18) before Driver and David Greaves started to tick the scores on nicely.

Heavy showers forced an hour-and-a-half delay, but the club groundsman and Thrumpton’s umpire got the game back on.

Driver was brilliantly caught for 47 after smashing it around the ground and Greaves made 50 before Coulter (6 not out), and Gent (9 not out) hit the winning runs with great composure to seal a five-wicket win.