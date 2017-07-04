South Notts Cricket League: Belvoir ease past Collingham

Belvoir moved up to fifth in South Notts League Division A with a four-wicket win at Collingham on Saturday.

Phil Irvine and Danny Gibson each took wickets in their second overs to put Collingham on the back foot, but Olly Dyson (76) and Fahad-ul-Haq (57) came together in a 96-run partnership.

The former’s was a true captain’s innings, full of resolve and measured stroke-making, while Fahad was less restrained with a couple of huge sixes in his half-century.

He eventually fell to Joe Bottomley who kept up his pace and accuracy throughout a sterling 15-over spell, collecting 2 for 37.

Will Cousins (29) then joined his skipper to add 67 before he became one of Andy Dann’s two sharp catches.

The returning Gibson (5 for 53) then ripped fiercely through the rest of the batting to end Collingham’s innings at 202-9.

In reply, Jack Copley (29) had been looking confident, if cautious, when he became the first victim of David Pipes (4 for 65).

Belvoir were trundling along at four-an-over, but Collingham’s bowlers, Pipes to the fore, posed sufficient problems to keep them in the game.

A cavalier Tom Neville (63) decided attack was the only way with a run-a-ball innings which included seven fours, a six and a five.

With captain Lewis Dann, who scored a typically scampered 29, they added 51 for the fourth wicket before Neville became one of keeper Ross Taylor’s three victims.

The gladiatorial Sam Penford mirrored Neville’s innings launching a towering six off Pipes to seal Belvoir’s victory.