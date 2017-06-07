South Notts Cricket League: 100 per centers Old Dalby set the pace

Old Dalby took a stranglehold on Division L as they made it five wins out of five with victory at Chilwell on Saturday.

On a very difficult wicket, Dalby elected to bowl first and produced a dominant display in the field to bowl out Chilwell for 106.

There was a five-wicket haul for the rising star Tony Woodcock, and four wickets for Will Gent after a slight altercation with the umpire,

Joe Gant took the other wicket with this spin, while an acrobatic catch from Lee Creedon and two good catches from Alfie Greaves capped a good performance.

In reply, Old Dalby openers got off to a bad start with Robert Herrick and Wilf Conway out cheaply.

Ben Wass made 17 and David Greaves 16 before young Harry Clayton (35 not out) and skipper Joe Gant (26) guided Dalby to a five-wicket win.

* The previous weekend, Dalby claimed another maximum points haul at home to Belvoir Third XI.

The hosts were put into bat with Herrick and Knott getting off to a good start before the latter was out for 17.

Herrick then fell for 19 followed by D. Greaves, Wass and Coulter who all went cheaply.

Driver batted well for 40, but a great partnership between Gant (55) and Conway (88), with some fine hitting from both, saw Dalby post an excellent 274-8.

In reply the Belvoir openers were dismissed cheaply off the excellent bowling of Gent who finished with 4 for 36 from his 12 overs, while young Alfie Greaves bowled very well at the other end.

Gant came on to claim two wickets with Webster Freckingham taking another as Wass, Conway and Knott all took excellent catches.

An excellent run-out and two wickets for David Greaves, including one on the final over, helped the home side gain maximum points.