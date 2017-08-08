Setback for Melton Mowbray CC’s promotion hopes

Have your say

Melton Mowbray’s promotion hopes suffered a setback when they were held to a losing draw at Hinckley Town on Saturday.

In a match reduced to 25 overs, the home side smashed a commanding total of 176-8.

Melton’s reply never really got going as they chased seven-an-over and were restricted to 95-7 to earn just five points.

The result dropped Melton to sixth in Division Three, albeit still within 40 points of leaders Hinckley Amateur.

They face an important test on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Ratby Town at the All England Ground (1pm start).

* There was better news for Thorpe Arnold’s Second XI when they picked up their second win of the campaign.

Thorpe lie bottom of Division Five East, but are now 46 points from safety after picking up 25 points from their home win over Cosby.

Cosby were restricted to just 122-4 from their 40 overs in another rain-affected match.

And the batsmen eased to a three-wicket win with seven overs to spare to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop.

On Saturday they face a stern test at leaders Great Glen who have won 12 and lost just once in 15 games this season.

* Egerton Park Second XI skipper Barney Simons made 50 in their match at Asian Sports.

But he received little support as the visitors posted just 127-9 from 41 overs.

Michael Dover-Jaques took three wickets in the reply, but the hosts squeezed home by three wickets thanks to Pratik Manilal’s 55.