Running niggle? Then pop in and see Michelle

Melton Sports’ next ‘shop star’ will be personal trainer and sports massage therapist Michelle Kent.

Michelle, who set up Kent Country Fitness after a career as a physical training instructor in the RAF, will be in the shop in King Street on Saturday between 11am and 2pm.

She is trained in taping and strapping athletes for sporting events and injuries and will be offering free advice and mini treatments to customers.

No appointment is necessary, just pop in.

Michelle volunteered as a sports massage therapist at Claire Lomas’ Road 2 Recovery Half-Marathon earlier this summer and also runs weekly boot camp sessions.