RunFit helping to keep all ages fitter

RunFit Melton and Belvoir was formed in October 2016 to provide running and fitness opportunities for the whole family.

RunFit is growing from strength to strength and now has more than 50 members, ranging from eight years old to adults. Group sessions take place on a Tuesday, 6-7.15pm at the Long Clawson Recreation Ground and are delivered by qualified UKA Athletics and conditioning coaches. For more information or to book a free trial pcontact runfitmeltonbelvoir@gmail.com or visit @runfitmeltonbelvoir.