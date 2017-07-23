Tigers get their claws into education

Leicester Tigers and Brooksby Melton College have joined forces to develop a quality sports-based degree programme with Tigers Rugby at its heart.

New for the 2018–2019 academic year, further education students aged between 16-18 year old will be able to study a level three programme in sport.

Higher education students aged 18-21 years will have the new opportunity in higher education to study a sports-based foundation degree or a three year degree programme validated by the University of East Anglia.

The higher education course will offer professional rugby development on the pitch and a focus on the real career opportunities sport can bring.

In 2015, the college welcomed the Argentina International rugby squad ahead of the 2015 World Cup, which included Leicester Tigers loosehead prop Marcos Ayerza, who retired from the game last season.

Scott Clarke, head of global partnerships at Leicester Tigers, said: “We are extremely excited about this new opportunity and will be looking forward to welcoming students and players to the campus in September 2018.”

To find out more about the courses available, contact bmc@tigers.co.uk or get in touch with Scott Clarke at scott.clarke@tigers.co.uk