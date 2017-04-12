Swallowdale Primary School crowned tag rugby champions

Swallowdale Primary School came out on top as 15 teams contested the annual Melton and Belvoir Schools Tag Rugby Tournament.

A total of 167 pupils from 11 schools from in and around the town converged on Melton RFC keen to show off their skills and fight for the coveted shield in the Year 5 and 6 tournament.

Five teams played in each of the three qualifying pools before progressing to the finals.

The standard of play was outstanding in fast-paced games with teams having to pass the ball across the full width of the pitch to breach tough defences.

The referees were provided by the Leicester Tigers Rugby Academy, based at Brooksby Melton College, as well as a John Ferneley College student, and they did well to manage a high number of games across six pitches in an intense schedule.

The finals were hotly contested with the top three teams from the pools battling it out for bragging rights and the all-important shield. Buckminster, Frisby and Swallowdale played some wonderful rugby to get through with Swallowdale eventually coming out on top as the overall winners.

The winners from the other finals were Brownlow A and B, Gaddesby, and St Mary’s B, and the Spirit of the Games award went to Sherard for outstanding commitment and sportsmanship.

