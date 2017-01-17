Melton Vets impress in County Cup trip

Following their win at Oadby in round one, Melton RFC were on the road again in the Veterans County Cup on Saturday.

Picking up players on route to Market Bosworth was typical Vets’ organisation, but it served them well from kick-off as they totally dominated the opening exchanges.

This was typified by great direct running, especially from props Dave Simms and Lewis Brooks, and front row Gav Prior.

Paul Monterano and Rich Meakin probably had their best game, and back row scavengers Marcus Twidale and Tony Berry were always in the thick of the action, all over the pitch.

Tobias Misiuda, at an unfamiliar eight position, tackled brilliantly and plundered two tries out wide after several rumbles to the line through the forwards.

The back line, well supplied by the outstanding Andy Stockdale, always made ground, and Mark Cox and Sam Clemmons with Darren Farrish made a formidable midfield.

The back three of Paul Blagburn, Adam Underwood and Jonny Millar also gelled well, considering their lack of preparation time.

The visitors were 15-0 ahead before Bosworth got into Melton’s 22, but after a series of sloppy errors, the home side crossed just before half-time to keep them interested at 15-5.

Melton began the second half slowly, but an injection off the bench of Wayne Greaves, Matt Brooks and Stuart Kempin brought power and pace and lifted the visitors.

From a great attacking scrum, which the visitors caused to be reset four times, Greaves controlled well to score from the pushover, and Clemmons converted.

Excellent play from the back line then put Underwood away, but he was held up short, only for Melton to recover and score under the posts. An easy conversion was added and Melton led 29-5.

Tom Kempin, Alan Wade and Paul Moore all added technical panache as the visitors defended like Trojans for the next five minutes, with the Kempin brothers putting in some huge tackles to foil the home side.

Melton eventually broke out after great work from Stockdale and Millar, allowing Tom Kempin to scurry away with the loose ball to add Melton’s sixth try.

Bosworth were rewarded with a try as the final whistle sounded, but Melton march on.