Melton RFC Under 8s make fine start to new season

Melton RFC Under 8s burst their way into the new rugby season in style on Sunday.

At their first fixture away to Leicester Forest, established players were joined by seven new recruits and Melton were able to put out two teams.

The visitors’ dominance was clear from the start with exceptional forward driving play and superb tagging.

Leicester Forest were fearsome opponents, but the newly-formed Melton teams defended strongly and turned the ball over many times which led to numerous try-scoring chances.

Newcomer Moore was outstanding in his on-pitch partnership with Rutherford, and Ford was instrumental in directing team formation.

After four weeks of training, the coaches were delighted to see the players step up to the new rules and increased intensity of the under 8s game.

The teams are in action again on Sunday at the Dave Vamplew Festival at Syston RFC.