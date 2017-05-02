Melton RFC Under 11s end season at Tigers Challenge

Melton RFC Under 11s travelled with their clubmates to Butlins, in Minehead, for the annual Tigers Challenge tournament.

The event marked the final matches of the season for the team who didn’t win any points, but did gain points for sportsmanship.

They leant players to Aberavon Greenstars who were short for two of their games, and the Melton loanees even scored tries for the Welsh side.

Melton also showed great team work as well as fantastic conduct on and off the pitch.

The club wishes to thank the coaches and parents for making the weekend a memorable one, especially for a trio of players for whom it was their last season with the team.

Kian’s family are relocating, while Skye and Eleanor will join girls’ teams next season.

A team spokesman said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have them on the team and see them develop as players.”