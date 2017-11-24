Melton RFC U10s tread hallowed Leicester Tigers turf

Young players from Melton Mowbray RFC followed in the footsteps of their heroes by treading the Welford Road turf.

Melton RFC Under 10s took to the field to play in the Prima Tiger Cup before the Leicester Tigers’ Aviva Premiership home match with Sale Sharks.

As well as playing at the iconic stadium in front of family and supporters, the juniors also had a team photograph taken on the famous turf with Tigers and England star Manu Tuilagi.

The Prima Tiger Cup, sponsored by Prima Solutions of Loughborough, is enjoying its biggest-ever season with more than 70 teams entering the first-round stage, played over festivals in Norfolk, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Melton joined teams from Nottingham Corsairs, Tamworth and Trentham in the Prima Tiger Shield, with teams from Ilkeston, Lichfield, Shrewsbury and Syston also taking part in the Prima Tiger Bowl.

Melton RFC junior coach Wayne Greaves said: “It has been a very good day, we’ve all enjoyed it and had lots of fun.

“We’ve really enjoyed the chance to play at Welford Road; all the kids were really looking forward to it and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”