Melton RFC to hold fundraising match for late Oakham player Savanaca Koroibulileka

Melton RFC will be raising money for the family of late Oakham RFC player Savanaca Koroibulileka in their annual post-Christmas match.

The club will pay their respects on Tuesday, December 27 with an interclub match between an Over 25s XV, led by chairman Marcus Twidale, and Under 25s side, managed by Brian Hesford (kick-off 2pm).

All proceeds on the day will go to the family of Koroibulileka, known to many as Tu, who died during a league match in September.

The game is for any current or former player who fancies a run out, and all spectators are welcome. The clubhouse bar will be open.

The traditional festive fixture, played for many years in memory of Tom Neal, and organised by Tony Middleton, has raised in the region of £10,000 for Cancer Research UK over the years.