Melton RFC slip to defeat at Wellingborough

Melton RFC Firsts were left deflated as a late flurry of pointsearned Wellingborough a handsome win on Saturday.

After the fantastic win at Market Rasen the previous weekend, Melton travelled to Northamptonshire with renewed confidence.

Harvey Green scored an excellent interception try EMN-160811-122508002

On a heavy pitch, and in very tough conditions, the game started at a frenetic pace with both sides spilling the ball early on.

A high tackle handed Wellingborough the first chance of points, but the penalty was missed.

From the restart, Wood collected the ball and darted through the oncoming pack only to be smashed by two players, forcing him off with Gormley moving to the wing and Chambers into the back row.

The hosts forced another penalty, and this time they took the points.

Melton were still settling into the game when a well-worked move and some missed tackles let Wellingborough in for the first try.

From the restart, the pack, led by captain Marcus Badham, started to make inroads and after several dominant scrums, Wellingborough were reduced to 14.

With Wood back on and Melton back to full strength, the side had a better balance, and right on half-time, Green timed an interception to perfection and sprinted from the halfway line to claim the visitors’ first try.

From the restart, Wakefield’s great take, supported by Sam Badham, made inroads back upfield. After good phase play by the forwards, with Stone and Bugby working well, Melton won a penalty.

With no time left for a lineout, Green stepped up, but the kick dropped short.

Wellingborough came out strongly in the second half, with great backs play, and were rewarded with their second try after a well-worked move.

Another conversion was missed on a day not made for kicking.

A mistake at the restart allowed the hosts to pick up the loose ball and run in another try, but after a few words behind the posts, Melton responded well with the pack starting to cause more problems.

Yet another penalty at scrum time saw captain Badham ask Cox to kick to the corner. The lineout once again was perfect for Wakefield, allowing Brooks to gather and drive over to make it 18-10.

Wellingborough were rattled and soon down to 14 following another yellow card as frustration set in among the pack.

The front row of Brooks, Badham and Stone caused further havoc, and from the next scrum, Melton powered over for Peters to pick up at eight and score. Cox’s conversion closed the gap to a point.

The hosts again hit back strong and after some bad handling and poor decisions, Melton gifted a simple penalty which Wellingborough took (21-17). Back to full strength, the home side started to force the game and more pressure resulted in another penalty gift for an infringement at the breakdown (24-17).

With the visitors starting to lose shape and pattern of play, coach Gareth Collins, who was out injured, sent on all three substitutes.

Good work in the centres from Prior and Radford to try and release Brooks on the wing just fell short, and the pick up and great interception try with three minutes left killed the game.

With almost the last play, a cheeky drop goal capped a good win for the hosts, but a disappointing day for Melton.

The First XV entertain league leaders Newbold on Saturday, kick-off 2.15pm.

Melton: Brooks, M. Badham (c), Stone, Badham, Bugby, Gormley, Wakefield, Peters, Rose, Cox, Wood, Prior, Radford, Brooks, Green, Loveday, Chambers, Evans.