Melton RFC’s county cup final rescheduled

Melton RFC must wait a little longer to defend the Senior County Cup after their Welford Road final was put back a week.

The match against National League (Midlands) side Syston was initially scheduled for the first week of May, but will now be held at the Leicester Tigers’ famous home on Tuesday, May 9.

In the meantime, Melton’s penultimate league match of the season, and final home match, pits them against promotion-chasing Kettering on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.

Last Saturday’s result guaranteed Melton at least a sixth-place finish in their first season in Midlands One, and moved them within five points of the two teams above them Huntingdon and Lutterworth.

Melton have lost just twice at home this season, but will face a big test to extend their good record against a formidable set of backs.

They were beaten 49-10 in the reverse fixture back in December and face a side who have won their last 11 matches and passed 35 points in eight of those encounters.

But Melton know a result here would underline their intentions for next season and put them in fine fettle for their big cup final clash.