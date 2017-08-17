Melton RFC opens its doors for Try Rugby taster event

Melton Mowbray RFC is getting ready to host its annual pre-season Try Rugby event at its Burton Road HQ on Sunday, August 20 from 10am until noon.

There will be rugby-based activities for all to try with free food and drink for all of those taking part, a cake stall, face painting and other attractions.

Under 8s coach Jenny Beech said: “Following the back-to-back county cup wins for our First XV, we are keen to fill the pipeline with local talent and the Try Rugby event is a great way to do this.”

Girls and boys of all ages are welcome to the free event, and even parents can join in with a non-contact game of touch rugby.