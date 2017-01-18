Melton RFC open Senior County Cup defence at Oakham

Melton RFC are set to open their defence of the Senior County Cup with a derby match early next month.

The First XV will travel into Rutland on Saturday, February 4 for a County Cup quarter-final match-up with old rivals Oakham.

Melton have yet to play a minute of cup action this season after their opponents conceded their first round tie.

Oakham are currently sixth in Midlands Two East South after six wins and two draws from their 12 matches.

In their championship-winning season last year, Melton completed the double, following up a 37-20 win in Rutland with a tight 15-7 home victory.

Player-coach Gareth Collins and skipper Marcus Badham led Melton to their first-ever Senior County Cup last May on a memorable night at Welford Road, defeating National league side Hinckley with almost the last kick of the final.

Last week’s draw also pitted Syston against Market Harborough, and Burbage against Market Bosworth or Oadby Wyggs, while Lutterworth will host Coalville.