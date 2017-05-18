Melton RFC juniors visit Leicester Tigers lair

Young players from Melton Mowbray RFC honed their skills with the professionals at the home of 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers.

The Melton group took part in a Matchday Coaching Clinic with the Tigers and then joined a 23,940-strong crowd for the Aviva Premiership fixture at Welford Road against Sale Sharks.

Tigers’ Matchday Coaching Clinics allow teams to work with top coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as giving them tips and techniques to work on.

The young Melton players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers’ French international centre Maxime Mermoz about his life in rugby, before soaking up the matchday atmosphere and watching the professionals in action.

They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd with scrum-half Jono Kitto.

Melton RFC coach Sara Lowe said: “They loved it. It was a brilliant end to the season for them and they all loved the chance to go to Welford Road and watch the rugby.”