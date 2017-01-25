Melton RFC host Leicester Tigers schools tag rugby festival

A Leicester Tigers initiative to introduce young pupils to tag rugby culminated in a schools festival at Melton RFC on Friday.

The Tigers’ community coaching team has visited more than 50 schools across the county as part of the new Nottingham Building Society Tag Rugby Programme.

Swallowdale School take on Captain's Close EMN-170125-123823002

More than 2,000 rugby newcomers in Years 3 and 4 children received free professional coaching during their PE lessons over five weeks.

The last few months have focussed on the Melton area, with the weekly sessions ending on Friday when more than 140 children took part in a friendly tag festival.

The Tigers were helped out on the day by Melton RFC volunteers as 10 schools were joined by parents and siblings and members of the town’s branch of the Nottingham Building Society.

The schools who took part were: Wymondham St Peter’s, Old Dalby, Swallowdale, Stathern, Sherard, Asfordby Captains Close, Frisby, Somerby, Great Dalby, and Long Clawson.

Action from the Frisby versus Stathern game EMN-170125-123839002

* For more information or to book your school onto the programme, call Leicester Tigers NBS rugby development officer Dom Owen on (0116) 217 1328 or email Dom.Owen@tigers.co.uk